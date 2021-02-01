Robert Martin Doty was born July 10, 1940 to Orville and Martini Doty in Oceanside, California.
Bob joined the Army at 17 and finished his education with a GED. He separated from the military in 1964.
He worked construction as an ironworker for about 30 years. He finished his career as construction representative for the department of energy at Bonneville Power in 2002.
Bob married Deanna Spaulding Petersen August 20, 1971 and they have been celebrating their 50th year together since August 2020.
Bob loved to travel, and he and Deanna enjoyed many trips with their special friends Norma and Jerry Scott and Louanne and Scott Stiltner.
He was lucky at many things, including fishing, cards, slots at the casinos. Even if he was not so lucky, he enjoyed himself.
Bob was true to himself and did things his way. He was a hard worker and had to be reminded occasionally that his family were not ironworkers and had no intention of working like one.
He is survived by his wife Deanna, three sons Robert Jr, Chauncy (Erin), Dale Petersen, his daughters Tina and Wendy Craig (Ken), sister Mary Manson, Daughter in law Julie Petersen, grand twins Helen and Charles Petersen. Grandchildren Mary Craig Knight, Jessica Craig, Matt Ryser, Amythest Doty, Chauncy Jr, Micah, Isaiah, Jerimiah, sister-in-law Sharin Doty, nephews Mark and Bruce Doty, John and James Manson nieces Patty, Maryanne, Carol, Jeannie Manson, sister-in-law Kathleen Melton, nephews Eric and Garret Melton and Nieces Shellie Beaudette and Justine Spaulding. His son Stephen Petersen and his brother James Doty predeceased him.
His family would like to thank the wonderful people at Prosser Medical Center, Kadlec Medical Center, University of Washington Medical Center, and especially Catherine at Mt Adams Kidney Center for their dedication, kindness and care.
A celebration of life will be celebrated when the COVID cloud clears, and friends and family can come together.
