Robert Olson, age 54, of Sunnyside beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully in Pasco on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was born on May 25, 1965 in Sunnyside, the son of Ruth Elizabeth (Johnson) and Floyd Warren Olson.
Robert loved to play with his remote-control cars and trains. He also enjoyed going to town to shop for more toys. Robert enjoyed listening to music in his spare time.
He is survived by his father, Floyd Olson of Sunnyside and brother, John Olson of Moxee.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Olson, brothers Keith Olson and Gale Olson.
In remembrance of Robert a Memorial Service will be held at a later time at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Robert’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.