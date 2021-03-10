Roberta “Bobbie” Lea (Fagg) Wilkinson passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Sunnyside, Wash. She was born December 16, 1925 in Norton, Kansas to Clarence Fagg and Maude Pearl (Saunders) Fagg.
She graduated high school in Mabton, Wash. in 1943, then worked in the war effort at the Boeing Company in Seattle until 1946 when she met her husband John Wilkinson. They were married and lived in Sunnyside, Wash.
In 1959 they bought and operated the Minit Market on 13th Street, then in 1961 built and operated a new neighborhood Minit Market on Swan Road until retiring from that in 1984. They moved to Kent, Wash. for 21 years for John’s work, moving back to Sunnyside in 2005 to be closer to their children and grandvhildren.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years John, her brothers Max Fagg and Don Fagg, sisters Laurine Thalheim and Betty Ware.
Bobbie left two children, son Gregory (Maggie) Wilkinson of Anchorage, Alaska, and daughter Alyce (Larry) Kinney of Sunnyside; grandchildren Chris Kinney and Amy LaPierre of Sunnyside, Polly Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, Luciel Keturi of North Pole, Alaska; and ten great-grandchildren Megan, Kaitlyn, Mason, Henry, Benjamin, Abigail, Kylee, Coby, Tyler, and Cameron.
There will be no funeral services at this time but both John and Bobbie will be laid to rest later this spring.
Donation in her name may be made to the Sunnyside VFW.
The Wilkinson/Kinney families would like to thank Sunnyside Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to Bobbie while in their care.
