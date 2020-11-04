Roger J. Ritchie passed away at home on October 23, 2020, in Richland. He was 76.
Roger was born on September 22, 1944, to Charlotte O. (Sovde) Ritchie and Johnnie (Jack) C. Ritchie in Grafton, North Dakota. He was the youngest of five children.
He married Trudy E. Schloss on December 29, 1964, and together they raised three children, Samantha, Mitchell, and Johnnie.
The Ritchies resided in Sunnyside and Grandview until relocating to Richland in 1995 to be closer to the business, TR Produce, that they owned and operated together until they retired in 2014.
Roger is survived by his children, Samantha (Scott) Taylor of West Richland, Mitchell Ritchie of Richland, and Johnnie Ritchie of Pasco; grandson, Buddy Homuth of Kalispell, Mont., granddaughter Angela Homuth of Richland, and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by one sister, Darlys Patton of Grass Valley, Calif.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Trudy E. Ritchie, parents, Johnnie and Charlotte Ritchie, sisters, Marjorie Virgil and Charlene Ritchie, and one brother, Clinton Ritchie.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service.
