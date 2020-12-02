Romana Arriaga (Salinas), age 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, tia, and friend went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 24.
Romana was born in Edinburg, Texas to Glafiro and Isabel Salinas on Jan. 6, 1953.
She married Jesse Arriaga Sr. on July 1, 1972, and were married for 48 years. Together they had four children: Jesse, Maria-Elena, Jose, and Guadalupe.
She always looked forward to spending time with her family – constantly baking and making her famous tortillas because she loved the joy her food brought to everyone.
Not only did her family love her food, but the many mouths she fed by working as a school cook for 28 years. She loved putting her own twist on school recipes to ensure she never served a less than satisfactory meal.
She loved fishing, always making sure everyone knew she could out fish anyone and was nothing short of eccentric every time she reeled in a catch.
Those who knew her, knew she loved her Denver Broncos. She loved crocheting and making quilts. Every child and grandchild brought into the world was welcomed by her signature blanket that she hand made. She worked many hours trying to teach her kids, grandchildren, and their friends how to crochet.
She is survived by her son Jesse (Lizz) Arriaga and children Bella, Rikki, Shaniah, and Andrew. Her daughter Nena (Devin) Matheny and children Avery, EJ, Caleb. Her son Jose (Ericka) Arriaga and child Mozi. Her daughter Lupita (Baltazar) Avalos and children Jr., Mathew, Adalyne, Evelyn, Miah, and sister Oralia Ybarra as well as many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Thursday, Dec. 3 at Valley Hills Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at the Outlook Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a mask mandate for all services and social distancing is required.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
