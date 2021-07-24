Ronald H. Hochhalter passed from his struggle with cancer on July 19, 2021, with his beloved wife (DeAnn) by his side.
Born to Hilmer Hochhalter and Hildred (Mason) Hochhalter on August 11, 1947, in Yakima, Washington.
Ron always wanted to be a pediatrician – he loved babies.
Ron bought a 1953 Studebaker Hardtop Lowboy when he was 15 years old, and the joy of those cars lasted a lifetime.
His father made the United States Army his career.
In the mid-1950’s when the family was stationed in Germany. Ron was a Boy Scout and was in the exchange Scout for a month with a boy from Scotland.
He was very outgoing and loved people.
While his father served in Korea, his family lived in Sunnyside and Ron worked at the Dodge dealership while he was in the 10th grade.
Ron and DeAnn (Bootsma) met in school before the family moved to Fort Hood, Texas.
Military service time for Ron was with the United States Air Force at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Ron ate breakfast together at the “Johnson Ranch.” Ron chauffeured military personal, Presidential Press, Government Officials, and the Johnson Family.
When Ron received military orders for Germany. Ron decided to get married before he left for this three-year tour service.
Later they were stationed at New Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, where their daughter DeLeesa was born in 1968. Another daughter, Rhonda, was born in Sunnyside in 1970 after his departure from the military.
The Sunnyside community was home for Ronald, and he wanted to contribute. Therefore, he joined the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department and became a Captain and EMT, with perfect attendance. At the same time, he was a volunteer for Yakima County Fire District for 19 years.
He was a member of the National Studebaker Club and Local Chapter. He was also a member of Avanti Northwest and national Car Club.
Support for the local Sunnyview VFW 3482 and held the position of Senior Vice Commander.
He served on the Sunnyside Civil Service Commission until he departed this Earth.
Ron is survived by his DeAnn (Boostma) Hochhalter; daughters DeLeesa Restucci (Jim), Rhonda Wood (Ken Brandt); grandchildren Dylan Graybeal, Victoria Wood, Lacy Wood, Dakoda Wood, Alex Restucci and the newest addition, great -granddaughter Kaicent; mother-in-law Delta Bootsma; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial and Military Honors to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Ronald’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
