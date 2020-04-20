Ronald "Joe" Osborne, 61, of Sunnyside, passed away On April 7, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 8, 1958 in Columbia, Tenn. to Roy Albert Osborne Sr. and Emaline Cannady.
Joe grew up on a big family farm in Culleoka, Tenn., one of 9 siblings. Joe found his passion training and showing show horses for many years. He won many titles and placed first numerous times. He later made a living trucking with his brothers Roy and Don.
Trucking is what lead him to Washington where he met the love of his life, Dianna Fernandez.
They were married on Feb. 1, 1980 and raised two children, Ronnie and JoAnna Osborne. They made their home in Sunnyside where he proudly watched his son became a schoolteacher and his daughter working in the health care field.
The later years of his life, he was blessed becoming a grandfather to two twin boys, Exavier and Chevy.
Papa was so excited to be able to take his boys to their first rodeo! Papa was there for his boys every weekend to take them wherever they wanted to go!
He was proceeded in death by his Papa and Grandma Cannady, both parents father-in-law Jose Fernandez, sisters Nancy, Terasa, brothers Don and Pete.
He is survived by his wife, Dianna Osborne, son Ronald "Ronnie" Osborne Jr. (Norma), Daughter JoAnna Osborne, two grandsons Exavier and Chevy Osborne, and mother-in-law, Isabel Fernandez, all of Sunnyside.
Brothers Roy (June), Wayne, and Carl Osborne. Sister Sue Graves. Sister-in-law Pratricia Pruitt, brother-in-law Robert Taylor, all of Tenn.
His very special friends Enrique And Maria Isquierdo.
Lifelong buddies, Johnny Cothran, Lori Garra, and Augustine Ortiz. Sister-in-law, Lucy (John) Rubio, numerous brothers-in-law, nephews and one niece.
