On Monday, September 28, 2020, our lives were forever changed by the loss of our beloved Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt Rosalba ‘Rosa’ C. Castillo. Rosa, age 68, of Outlook. She passed away in Sunnyside surrounded by her loving family.
Rosa was born March 6, 1952, in Torreon, Coahúila, Mexico, the daughter of Gilberta Dominguez de Castruita. Rosa was self-taught after only three years of early formal education and was very proud that she taught herself to speak English and became a U.S. citizen.
In her early years Rosa worked as a childcare provider for migrant workers and this is where she met the love of her life Antonio V. Castillo Sr.
Rosa and Tony were married on October 14, 1966, in Ely, Nevada. They had celebrated 52 years of marriage before the untimely passing of Tony in 2019. They lived in McAllen, Texas, Glensferry, Idaho, and Sunnyside before purchasing their home in Outlook in 1973, where they raised their three children: Chanqui, Cuchi, and Pico.
After moving to Sunnyside, Rosa began her career working in agriculture at Snow and Sons. After many years, she retired as the floor supervisor and became the care provider for her brother-in-law, Riche Castillo.
Rosa enjoyed singing, dancing, gardening, shopping and playing cards, dice and loteria. She also loved going to the casino and spending time with her family; especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas when it was tamale making time.
Rosa was a member of the VFW, Eagles, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
She will be loved and missed by all her friends and family.
Rosa is survived by her children San Juanita Benitez (Jesus) of Yakima, Cruz F. Castillo (Sixta) of Outlook, Antonio ‘Tony’ Castillo Jr. of Sunnyside, Carolyn Hazzard-Alanis of Sunnyside, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Marina Macias (Juan), Berta Macias (Francisco), Yolanda Espinosa, Jose Luis Castruita (Marta), Salvador Fraire (Rosario), sister- and brother-in-laws, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Antonio V. Castillo Sr., mother Gilberta Dominguez de Castruita and brother Tomas Castruita.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside with inurnment to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Rosa’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.