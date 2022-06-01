Rose Ann Daniel died peacefully at her home on Wednesday May 25, 2022.
Rose Ann was born September 19, 1943, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Melvon and Daisy Viola (Long) Vollbrecht.
She was raised on the family farm in Stanton County and graduated from Stanton High School in 1961. Rose furthered her education graduating with a master’s degree in teaching from Wayne State College.
On June 17, 1962, Rose Ann married Terry Daniel at St. Luke’s Church in Stanton, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with two sons, Nick and Cory, and one daughter, Teri Lynn.
Rose Ann taught schools in Nebraska at Districts 38 and 48 in Stanton County and District 87 near Norfolk. Eventually moving to Washington State teaching at St. Joseph’s in Sunnyside Washington and finishing her career at Toppenish’s Garfield Elementary as a librarian retiring with over 40 years of teaching.
Rose loved books and reading. She especially loved reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they have many fond memories of her working at the book fairs and getting to pick out books with her. She enjoyed traveling with family, working with Terry on all of their many roses and flowers and loved working on her family tree.
Rose Ann is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Terry Daniel of Meridian, Idaho; her sons, Nick and wife Lisa of Sunnyside, Washington; Cory of Stanton, Nebraska; and daughter Teri Lynn of Meridian, Idaho; seven grandchildren: NaTasha, Taylor, Tarrin, Calista, Amber, Kiryn, and Maci; seven great-grandchildren; her sister Nancy (Dick) Hunt of Middleton, Idaho; half-brothers Don (Cindy) Vollbrecht of Norfolk, Nebraska and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton Nebraska; sister-in-law Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton, Nebraska; and many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Arnold (Butch) Vollbrecht; sister JoAnn Bucknedahl; one grandson Keifer Daniel; and special aunt Myrna Vollbrecht.
Special “thank you” to Bluebird Hospice for the care and support for Rose Ann during this difficult time.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, your local Public Libraries or to the family for further designation.
A celebration of Rose Ann’s life will be later this summer.
