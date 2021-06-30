Rose D. Cooley

Our beloved Momma went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 15, 2021.
Rose was born in Oregon on May 21, 1937. She was imperfectly perfect; she was ours, and we were hers, no matter what.
Rose never met a stranger. People would meet this explosive force of life and would have an immediate connection to her. She was a second mom to many of our friends and always welcomed them with a hug and tons of food that was toiled over with passion and so much love.
She married our dad and shared 23 years with him, raising 6 children. She raised us to be loving, caring, passionate, artistic, and free. Never once ever giving up on any of her beloved children.
After the years with our dad, she met the man that would forever be the love of her life, Steven E. Cooley. She gained 2 more sons from his previous marriage. Our Dad and Mom would remain close friends. The years spent with her beloved would be, as we all know, her very best years.
Many grandchildren followed and this is where she blossomed like the Rose she was. Her grandchildren became the brightest lights that shinned through her. Let’s not forget the great grandchildren that rounded off this big loving family.
Grandma Rose was blessed to have her great granddaughter, Penelope Rose. What they shared together was special. Morning coffee and conversations for 7 years.
Rose taught us all to cook, garden, farm the land, sew, can our own foods, hunt, and fish. Momma was a great hunter and the fish loved to have her hook them. If it flew, she would be on the mark.
The dresses she made for weddings, quilts for children and grandkids. Remarkable treasures filled with immeasurable talent!
While her sense of humor was hilarious, she could not tell a joke to save her life! Rose loved to volunteer and share her many talents. She gave so much never boasting or seeking recognition. Selfless does not come close to being a good enough description. I cannot find the word that fits.
She is survived by her children Mitchell Pittillo, William Pittillo, Starla Maza, Arthur Pittillo, Teri Pittillo, Larry Cooley, and Scott Cooley; her grandchildren Amanda, Megan, Morgan, Tiffany, Stephanie, Matthew, Andrew, Shanne, Heather, Jessica, Samuel, Jonathan, Ryan, Amber, Ashley; and so many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and close friends. Two of her dearest friends are Yoli Hernandez and Anne Cameron.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Clarence Pittillo and Steven Cooley; her sister Nancy, and her sweet baby girl Nancy Jean.
In closing we all want to thank our sissy Teri for the years she spent caring for our Momma. We are all deeply grateful for the love she gave.
