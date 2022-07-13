Rosemary M. Lenseigne was born on June 28, 1926, to Oscar and Josephine (Durand) Pilon. She went to be in the arms of her loving Savior on July 8, 2022.
Rosemary grew up on a farm with her parents and two brothers. At the age of fifteen she with her family moved to Washington.
Rosemary graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1944. She was an usher at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” and later became a beautician.
Rosemary met her future husband, Arthur Paul Lenseigne in Moxee, WA and they were married on June 5, 1948. She and Art raised five children. Over the years she lived in Yakima, Satus, Mabton and Grandview.
While living in Grandview Rosemary belonged to the “Friendly Neighbors” Club. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and St. Rose Guild in Grandview. Rosemary was a homemaker and helpmate to her beloved husband, Art.
She is survived by children, Steve Lenseigne (Dixie), Joanne Lenseigne, Darlene Mashburn, and June Lenseigne. One brother Robert Pilon (Karen) Rosemary is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Josephine Pilon, husband Art, son Dale and brother Walley Pilon.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Rosemary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.