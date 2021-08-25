Ruben J. Yanez, 71, passed away on August 3, 2021, in Longview, Washington. He was born August 5, 1949, in Edinburg, Texas the son of Trinidad (Hernandez) and Martin F. Yanez.
The Yanez Family migrated from Texas to Washington before settling in Outlook. The whole family worked for Snow and Sons for many years. Ruben attended Outlook Elementary and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1968.
Ruben worked thirty-five years for Weyerhaeuser pulp and paper. He had friends in Longview and Sunnyside.
Ruben had a quirky, morbid, dark sense of humor. You never knew if he enjoyed your joke but was often seen walking away laughing.
Ruben is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Trinidad Yanez, two brothers Ray and John, one sister Olga Belinda Riddle. He leaves behind his oldest brother Martin and his sister Rosalinda Pina both of Zillah.
The Yanez Clan of Zillah would like to thank Tia Chona Yanez and her family for their love, support for us and for Ruben. We will miss you brother until we meet again.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Outlook Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Ruben’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
