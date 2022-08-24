Rudy Palomarez

Rudy Adolph Palomarez passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2022. He was born to David Palomarez & Maria Del Rio on March 1, 1950.
He married the love of his life Lenore Garza on March 2, 1969, in Sunnyside. They began their family right away and raised three sons, Ralph, Fred, and Chevy.
Rudy became a member of Laborers Local 348 in 1980. He was a member for over 32 years. He traveled the Pacific Northwest working construction and meeting all kinds of people that he always called his friend. He also had crazy stories about his jobs, from almost being crushed by a 55-gallon drum falling off a truck to being chased by a cougar.
Rudy loved the road and restoring old trucks, that love was passed on to his boys and their toys. Rudy loved music, especially Spanish music and knew how to play quite a few songs on the accordion.
He loved helping others. He would drop anything he was doing just to help out someone in need. He took a lot of pride in taking care of his yard. All that helping lead to his yard management hobby after retirement for quite a few of his old friends.
When he wasn’t working you could find him helping at the baseball fields, following Ralph’s races, chasing great grandchildren, or attending the grandkids volleyball, baseball, football & basketball games. Rudy was a prankster; he was good at teasing and that’s how you knew he liked you.
Rudy’s home was always open, and you’d never leave there hungry. Every hello was with a hug, you could always count on his pockets full of sugar free candy and most goodbyes were said with “I’m the boss”. Rudy’s family always came first, he was very hard working and he believed in earning your keep. He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Lenore Palomarez; sons Ralph Palomarez (Heather), Fred Palomarez (Janene) and Chevy Palomarez (Sara); brothers Wally Palomarez, Nick Palomarez and Ruben Palomarez; sisters Carol Rivas (Rey), Margie Arteaga and Nora Palomarez; grandchildren Jeanette Palomarez (Cody), Brittani Palomarez (Marty), Austin Palomarez, Calvin, Ellie, and Stevie Palomarez; great-grandchildren Ruby, Jeizent, Chevelle, and Aiden.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, David and Maria Palomarez; brothers John Palomarez, Manuel Palomarez, David Palomarez, Tony Palomarez and Roy Palomarez; and sister Suzie Palomarez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Rudy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.