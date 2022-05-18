Rudy (Rudolfo) Felan Pina Rudy was born to Jose G. Pina and Guadalupe Felan Pina in Casa Grande, AZ, on February 28, 1950.
The family migrated to Nebraska and then settled in Washington State in the Yakima Valley in 1959. They traveled by a flatbed truck and all the kids rode in the back with a tarp covering the racks. Rudy had fond memories of this time, saying his mama would tell his daddy to find a good spot to feed the kids and spend the night. Mama would overturn the big black pot, make a fire and roll out lots of tortillas de harina to feed the whole family.
In 1968, Rudy eloped with Rosie Yanez with the help of his cousin Ramona and her boyfriend Hector Fonseca. The drove to the Prosser courthouse and got hitched. Their first daughter Becky was born the following summer, and their second born Belinda (Billie) two summers after. They moved around the valley, living the longest on Cherry Hill in Granger.
Their union lasted 11 years. Rudy then lived in California for a couple of years then settled in Arizona for 8 years. He loved his birth state and had many fond memories there. His pride was his work: walking the iron. He was an iron worker by trade and helped build the skyline in Phoenix.
A serious injury led to an early retirement for Rudy, and he made his way back to Washington in 1993.Rudy ended up back on Cherry Hill in Granger, where he liked to sit outside on his porch and watch the seasons pass on the Satus.
His pride was his horses, Estrella and Missy. He was an old goat (per his own admission) and lived the simple country life, listening to his beloved country music and sipping on some peach brandy. He was an avid reader, and his favorite book was Lonesome Dove.
Rudy loved his grandkids and enjoyed time with them up on the hill. “Pops” or “Grandpa Rudy” had the best place to hang out because he had a jumpoline, dirt slide, swimming pool and a fire pit. He allowed his grandkids to speak freely in front of him, including the cuss words. His grandkids were his favorite visitors on the hill.
Rudy is survived by Andrew, Josh, Allison, AJ, Selina, Candyce, Zeke, Rihanna, Maddy, Julian, Jelli, Daniel, Bella, Sito, Lucy Rose and Evangeline; and his grandchildren in California Daniel and Ema (Lurette), and Diego Jr and Isabella Rose (Diego).
If you knew Rudy, you know that he had his good points and his bad points. If you loved him, you accepted both—and still loved him. He was a unique mixture of loud, comic fun and old goat cussedness. He was nothing but himself and unabashedly so. His absence is marked by the world seeming to be less interesting and fun. One of his favorite sayings was “I’m not stupid. I’m just ignorant.” Rudy passed from this world on April 14, 2022, after a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis and COPD.
Rudy is preceded in death by his daughter Belinda Pina and by his parents Guadalupe and Jose; sisters Simona, Juanita, and Josie; brothers Placido, Benny, Pete, and Sisto “Charlie”.
He is survived by his children Becky Pina, Sarah Rivas, Lurette Ray, Diego Pina and Abram Gomez; special friend Margaret Lopez and siblings Jose “Chepo” Pina, Beatriz Perez, Elsie Vargas, Marvin Pina, Mary Pina and Urbie Pina and countless nieces and nephews and family friends all over the Lower Valley and Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be had at the Sunnyside Eagles on Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. — because if you knew Rudy, you would know that nothing less than a party would be appropriate, I reckon.
I reckon I miss you, Pa. You are no longer of this world. You now belong to the wind, the rain, the sun, and the moon. Yonder.
