Russ Phillips, 84, of Grandview passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was a devoted husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle, Brother, and friend to many. He was born in Cardwell, Missouri on Jan. 3, 1938, to Jesse & Pearl Phillips. Russ married Lynda Morris on Jan. 29, 1977. They have four children, Lisa (Matt) Ridley, Steven (Sandy) Phillips, Matt Phillips, and Kara (Dallin) Morris-Padilla.
He grew up in Powhatan, AR where he attended school and farmed with his family. They followed the crops, and he lived in California, Oregon, and Washington. Russ settled in Barstow, CA and worked for the Marine Corps. He also served in the Army National Guard. Russ then moved to Oregon and with his military experience in mechanics, began working with his brother at Bunting’s Alignment shop for several years. Russ then met Lynda and they moved to Grandview where they owned and operated Phillips Specialty Shop for over 40 years.
He thoroughly enjoyed sports, and anything related to competition. Many will remember his basketball career with parks and rec. Russ also enjoyed golf, bowling, baseball, and in later years developed a passion for horseshoes where he became the World Champion in 2011. One of his favorite things about the horseshoe pitching community is the camaraderie and the lifelong friendships he gained.
When COVID hit the world, Russ took it as a sign to retire and spent his remaining years traveling with his wife, visiting family, and of course, a LOT more horseshoes.
Anyone that knew Russ, knew that he worked hard, played hard, and loved his family and the Lord. Russ was very active in ministries and outreach throughout his life. He ALWAYS made time to share a scripture and a story. Russ always served others, served the Lord and was a shining light for Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynda, his 4 children, 3 grandchildren, Travis (Kiera) Winslow, Jonathan Phillips, Saoirse Padilla as well as 1 great-grandchild, Mason Winslow, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Jessie Loop.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Pearl Phillips; brothers Jewel, Louie, Allen, and LV; and sisters Juanita & Eunice.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Neighborhood Church in Sunnyside, Washington on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00AM.
In Lieu of flowers, Russ always had a passion for missions work & the family would appreciate if donations were made to the Church’s Missions’ Program at the service or can be mailed to the church at PO Box 748, Sunnyside, WA 98944. The Celebration of Life service is available to stream via this link: https://subspla.sh/gvpnysq
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.