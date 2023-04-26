Ruth Alice Rehaume

Ruth (Honey) Alice Rehaume, 86, went to be in the arms of her Savior on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Ruth was born on January 27, 1937, in Rensselaer, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Mabel (Baker) Blount. She received her education in Indiana.
She married George Rehaume October 18, 1970, in Yakima, WA. Ruth enjoyed crocheting, traveling and road trips, visiting family and watching her “baby boy” (great grandson) Cash play sports.
She is survived by her loving husband, George. Her brother Ron Blount and his wife Helen. Her son John Hinderlider of Las Vegas, NV, Todd (Shantia) Hinderlider of Bend, Oregon, Rock Hinderlider of Prosser, WA and Kent Hinderlider (Reno, NV), Guy (Peggy) Newton of Florida, and adopted daughter Cristina Klatovsky. Grandchildren Charlotte (Rob) Layman, Nick Steckler, Shelby Hinderlider, Kristi Hinderlider, Bryce (Aubrey) Hinderlider, Cade Hinderlider, Jennifer Taylor and Jackie Newton of Spokane Valley, WA. 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with a time of sharing memories and refreshments to follow at the funeral home.
Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
