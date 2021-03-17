Ruth Elaine Thomas was born May 11, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, Washington to Archie and Joy Thomas.
She passed away in Anacortes, Washington after an eight year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She moved at a very young age to Sunnyside, Washington with her parents, attending schools and graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1962.
She attended WSU for one year and transferred to Portland State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in Psychology and Counseling. She was a beloved teacher, coach, counselor, and coworker at Woodburn High School from 1968 until retiring in 1999, making many longtime friends with students, coworkers, and community members along the way.
She had a quick wit and great sense of humor and never knew a stranger.
She loved music and sang tenor in many choirs and performed in many Cabarets and musicals over the years.
She enjoyed traveling both abroad and through the United States. After retiring she and her beloved wife of 21 years moved to Tualatin, Oregon for many years, then moved to Vancouver Washington. In 2013 they retired to Anacortes, Washington.
She is survived by her wife, Lynda Harper of Anacortes; her sister, Sandi Waalkes (Gregg) of Newberg Oregon; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and multiple friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Beverly Grubenhoff.
As per her wishes she will be cremated.
Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
