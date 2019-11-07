Ruth Ellen Grigsby, 90, lifetime Sunnyside resident passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on Aug. 24, 1929 in Sunnyside, the daughter of Agusta (Deids) and Blasius Sprauer.
On March 20, 1949 she married the love of her life Junior “Siy” Jerome Grigsby in Oregon. Ruth and Siy moved to Toppenish for a time before settling in Sunnyside, WA.
Ruth was an excellent homemaker in caring for her family with such love and care. Each day was filled with daily tasks. Her home was spic and span from top to bottom, preparation of breakfast, lunch and dinners, laundry was washed, dried, ironed, folded and put away, even her grocery shopping was done with precise accuracy.
Ruth was a devote member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
She is survived by daughter Donna Oswalt (Larry) of Sunnyside, son, Don Grigsby (Pam) of Yakima, one granddaughter, Mindy Ter Maaten of Post Falls, Idaho, two great- grandchildren Randy and Amber Ter Maaten of Post Falls, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Agusta and Blasius Sprauer and step- mother Winifred and husband, Junior “Siy” Jerome Grigsby.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
