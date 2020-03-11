Ruth Nadine Dalrymple-Marshall-Black, died March 2, 2020 in Sunnyside at the age of 79.
Ruth was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Yakima to George and Katherina Dalrymple, the youngest of 13 children. She received her education in Mabton. On Feb. 8, 1958, she married John Neal Marshall in Mabton. They were married for 14 years when he passed away in 1972. She was married to Jack Black from 1980 until 1985.
Ruth worked at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home for nearly 25 years to support her four children. She loved time with her children and grandchildren, especially when trying to beat them at their Nintendo games. She also enjoyed strawberry milkshakes and occasional travel. Her favorite ride was Disney’s “It’s A Small World”.
Ruth is survived by her brother, John Dalrymple of Yakima. Her children; Betty Jo Leija of Sunnyside, David and Sabrina Marshall of Virginia Beach, Va., Christina and Jimmy Hilton of Woodland. Seven grandchildren; Derrick Middleton, David Middleton, Ryan Leija, Kyle Leija, Jessie Leija, John Marshall, and Alyssa Marshall, and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special to her, each in their own unique way.
She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Pamela Middleton in November of 2019, parents George Washington and Katherina Rose Dalrymple. Six sisters, Gladys Bondurant, Hazel Ward, Virgie Vernon, Evelyn Fox, Margaret Boreland and Lorene Dalrymple. Five brothers, Paul Dalrymple, Walt Dalrymple, Harvey Dalrymple, Floyd Dalrymple, and Ray Dalrymple.
A Graveside Inurnment was held Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, with a Celebration of Life Services following at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
