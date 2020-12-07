Ruth T. Aguirre, age 90, passed away at home in Sunnyside, Washington on December 1, 2020. She was born in Worland, Wyoming on July 11, 1930, to Manuel and Marciala Trujillo.
On Nov. 22, 1953, she married Ranulfo (Randy) Aguirre at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish. That was the beginning of her very happy and blessed life with her loving husband and five children. During the early years of their marriage, they also raised her nephew, James Trujillo.
Ruth worked at several food processing plants in the Yakima Valley, including Mojonniers and Sons in Sunnyside and Libby in Grandview as a sorter and as an inspector.
Ruth was dedicated to God and the teachings of the Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside and for many years was very active in their Adoration prayer group.
Besides normal days of obligation, she also dedicated extra time to pray in church, ensuring the Church had 24 hours of continuous prayer. She regretfully had to give that up due to her health.
Ruth thoroughly enjoyed her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Once she retired, it was not unusual for her and Randy to invite their toddler grandchildren over for up to one week at a time. They enjoyed it so much at times they would invite 10 of them over at the same time.
Ruth was survived by her five children, Dana Ortiz of Grandview; Denise Aguirre-Sarver and husband, Mark, of Walla Walla; Randy Aguirre of Sunnyside; Lisa DeRuyter and husband, Bill, of Sunnyside; Richard Jay Aguirre of Kennewick; and 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jody Valdez, of Federal Way, Wash., and Bill Trujilllo and wife, Genny, of Dallesport, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randy Aguirre and by her siblings, Mitchell Trujillo, Worland; Mary T. Macias, Toppenish; Jesus (Mingo) Trujillo, Wapato; Joseph Trujillo, Worland; Alice Diaz, Toppenish; Manuel (Chapo) Trujillo, Toppenish; Jessie Cordero, Toppenish; George Trujillo, Worland; Frank Trujillo, Toppenish; and Rita Trujillo, Warden, Wash.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.
Inurnment will be on Friday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
