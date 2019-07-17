Salome “Ji” Patiña, 57, residing in Yakima passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Patiña was born August 31, 1961 in Edinburg, Texas to Elvira Garza and Florentino Patiña. The Patiña Family migrated to Sunnyside from Hargill, Texas in March 1963.
Ji lived most of his life in Washington State, residing in the Tri-City area and in Yakima, but mostly in Sunnyside, where he grew up and attended grade school and Sunnyside High School. While in high school, he excelled in track, and held a track record, which his family believes, still stands. He attended Columbia Basin College.
Ji was a chef and worked mainly in the food industry. He also mastered the grill and loved barbequing at family gatherings.
Ji loved his family, and family gatherings, he enjoyed fishing and playing pool. He loved to dance but especially his love of rock and roll music. He played the guitar and Carlos Santana was his musical idol. He was very proud of his “Chicano” culture and the fact that he was half Lipan Apache. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan, and enjoyed collecting dragon sculptures and M&M candy dispensers/paraphernalia.
Salome was a life-long member of the Catholic Church. He knew and read the Bible faithfully. He had an enduring and very special relationship with his 90-year-old mother.
Ji is survived by his mother, Elvira Patiña of Sunnyside, his children; Daniel Lopez of Yakima, Christina Patiña of Pasco, Corina Patiña (Ramiro Tellez) of Sunnyside, Salome Patiña Jr (Nicole) of Seattle, and Sarah and Eric Patiño of Spokane. He is survived by 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings; Florentino Patiña Jr (Martha), Grandview, Janie Lopez, Trudy Carbajal (Jesus Martinez), Felipa Piña, Ruben Patiña, Emilia McMillan (Rick) and Joe Patiña (Irene) all of Sunnyside. He is survived by one aunt; Elisa Barron, Lovell, Wyoming and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ji was preceded in death by his father, four siblings; Ambrocio Patiña (1st), Jose Ramon Patiña, Ambrocio Patiña (2nd) and Eufemia “Mia” Rios. His maternal grandparents, Librada and Pedro Garza, his nephew, Orlando Patiña and his brother-in-law Juan M Piña.
Blessing services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with viewing and visitation to follow until 1 p.m.
Those wishes to Ji’s online memorial book may do so at www@funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside is in care of services.
Ji, you LIVED, and you are loved and will be missed by many …. ROCK STEADY!
