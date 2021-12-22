San Juanita ‘Janie’ Patiña Lopez

Janie Lopez, 72, Sunnyside, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Monday, December 13, 2021, in Sunnyside, Washington.
Janie was born April 6, 1949, in Hargill, Hidalgo County, Texas to Florentino Patiña and Elvira Garza. The family depended mainly on farm work, so they migrated with the crops all over Texas, surrounding states and the Mid-West. In March 1963 the family migrated to Washington State from their hometown of Hargill and settled in Sunnyside, ending their farmworker migration.
Janie attended schools in Hargill, Texas and Sunnyside, Washington. She was a homemaker. At a young age Janie suffered a life changing stroke. She had the amazing ability to cope with whatever challenges life had for her and she always managed to somehow overcome. Despite her physical impairment, she managed to raise her three sons and two grandchildren as a single parent. She was an excellent cook.
Her family was everything to her and visits and phone calls from her children and grandchildren would make her so very happy. She called family members daily, especially with the effects and limitations of the pandemic. She was a good mother, daughter, sister and a good friend, she is loved by and will be missed by so many. Janie read the Holy Bible every day and trusted in our Lord and Savior.
Janie loved fishing and enjoyed music and dancing. She was an avid New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings fan. She loved to watch wrestling and Zombie TV shows.
Janie is survived by her children; sons, Alex Patiña and Henry Lopez, her grandchildren, Orlando Patiña Jr, Zchavonna Garcia, Mikyla Guillen, Mariah Patiña, Vanessa Patiña, Omar A Patiña Jr, Sienna Patiña, Nathaniel Lopez, D’Angelo Lopez, Alaiah Lopez and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Florentino (Martha) Patiña Jr., Trudy (Jesus Martinez) Carbajal, Ruben Patiña, Emilia (Rick) McMillan and Joe (Irene) Patiña, brother-in-law Juan Rios, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Orlando “Nano” Patiña. She was also preceded by her siblings, Ambrosio (1st) Patiña, Ambrosio (2nd) Patiña, Jose Ramon Patiña, Eufemia “Mia” Rios, Salome “Ji” Patiña, and Felipa Piña, her brother-in-law Juan M Piña, her paternal grandmother Getrudes H Patiña, her maternal grandparents, Pedro and Librada Garza, all her aunts and uncles and several cousins.
Very special thanks to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and its staff for the wonderful care and the way they accommodated the family during our time of need, to Smith Funeral Home for the dignified care that they have shown and provided our family during the last few years, to Father Roy Gutierrez of St Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside for administering to our family members and with exceptional compassion, and to Juana Dominguez for being there for Janie for her care needs and for being her awesome home health care provider. Thank you.
At Janie’s request, there will be no service. The family will plan a memorial for her, sometime in the near future.
Those wishing to sign Janie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
