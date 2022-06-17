Sara H. Maltos, 87, of Granger went to be in the arms of her heavenly father on Tuesday June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Sara was born October 8, 1934, in Cameron Co. Texas, the daughter of Catarina Esquivel and Emilio Hinojosa. On November 8, 1950, she married the love of her life Rafael V. Maltos in Edinburg, Texas.
Sara devoted her everyday life faithfully serving Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish in Granger for over 35 years as the Administrative Assistant. She loved cooking for the holidays and cherished every moment being surrounded by her family for every special occasion.
She is survived by her four children Maria Elena Bond of Sunnyside, Reynaldo Maltos (Susan) of Granger, Santiago “Jimmy” Maltos Prosser, and Velma Nora Rodriguez of Tacoma; sixteen grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, and many siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents Catarina and Emilio Hinojosa, husband Rafael Maltos, son Rafael “Nune” Maltos, daughter Yolanda Maltos
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary of Recitation at 6 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Granger. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Sara's memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
