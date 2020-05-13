Sara Jo (Shelton) Renfroe of Toppenish passed away on March 2, 2020 in Dayton.
Sara Jo was born on Nov. 26, 1943 to Albert and Shirley Shelton. She was raised and educated on the Satus.
Sara graduated Granger High School (Spartans) in 1962. She went to graduate from Yakima Beauty School, then she became a cook at the Satus store and was also a supervisor for the Yakima Bait Company in Granger.
Then in 1992, she married the love of her life, Bud Renfroe. They were happily married until 2016 when Bud passed away.
Sara Jo loved photography, taking pictures of her family was her favorite. She wasn’t a cowgirl, but she loved her horses.
Sara Jo was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Shirley Shelton, her husband Bud Renfroe, niece Josie Martinez, sister Althea Goeken, and one brother, Wally Ky Shelton.
Sara Jo is survived by one sister, Margret Shelton, Sunnyside; two brothers, Doug Shelton from Grandview and Ken Roy Nulph from Spokane; and one niece, Stephanie Owens from Sunnyside.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Internment arrangements were in care of Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton.
