Sarah Elizabeth Hart, 44, of Sunnyside passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Sunnyside.
She was born October 25, 1975, in Prosser to Daniel J. Hart and Julia (Abercrombie) Hart. She spent her first five years in Mabton. She attended Sunnyside schools, graduating in 1994. She also attended Yakima Valley Community College and was currently enrolled in online classes with University of Phoenix, working toward her teaching degree.
Sarah was a para-educator at Pioneer Elementary for over 10 years, alongside her teacher and partner in education, Billie Parke. She was also a crossing guard, greeting children as they arrived at school with a bright smiling face, waving to people as they drove by. She could always be counted on to remember her co‑workers birthdays and special occasions. She took special care to know exactly what a person might enjoy. She was a fixture at Pioneer.
Sarah was a cat lover and never met a stray kitten she could leave behind. She tried to find homes for her stray cats but nearly always ended up keeping and naming them. She loved to house sit for her friends and co‑workers.
To many, Sarah will be remembered as their Avon lady, their Thirty-One consultant, or their Scentsy connection. She had a love for reading, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. She adored Christmas and will forever be known as “Auntie Claus” by her nieces and nephew.
The world will be a bit dimmer without her bright smile and ready laugh.
Sarah is survived by her mother, Julia Hart, sister Rebecca (Nick) Sustaita, niece Veronica (Miguel Lugo) Sustaita, niece Elizabeth Sustaita, nephew Samuel Sustaita, grand-nieces Andie Jo and Eva Lynn Sustaita-Galvan, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her best friend Shannon (Mark) Pierce-Murphey, and godson Clayton Pierce. Sarah is also survived by her beloved fur-babies.
She was preceded in death by her father Daniel J. Hart, grandparents Keith and Margarette Jo Hart, grandmother Maizie A. Abercrombie, grandfather Arnold Abercrombie, and uncle Larry Abercrombie.
There will be no formal service at this time but there will be a memorial service in October.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
