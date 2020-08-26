Gresham resident, Sarah Greenhalgh, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 73. She was born Sarah Katherine Van de Wege to Jake and Jane Van De Wege on March 31, 1947, in Sunnyside, Washington.
Kathy was united in marriage to Jack Greenhalgh on June 10, 1966. Kathy’s grandchildren were of utmost important and she loved to spoil them.
Surviving is her husband, Jack of Gresham; her sons, Jeff and wife Devonne of Modesto, California and Chris and wife Denise of Sandy; grandchildren, Alyssa, Jorden, Jack, Liam and Grace; her brother, John Van de Wege of Olympia, Wash. and her sister Barbara (Van de Wege) Grathwohl of Bloomington, Minnesota.
At Kathy’s request, no formal services will be held at this time. Those wishing to honor her memory may make donations to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Kathy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
