Scott Andrew Ritchie, 62, of Prosser and former Sunnyside resident, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Richland.
Scott was born in Sunnyside, the son of Clarence and Marlene (Hurlbut) Ritchie.
He received his education in Sunnyside. Following his schooling, Scott worked for various fruit warehouses throughout the Yakima Valley before establishing Amen Lawn Care in 2000. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. They also spent many hours camping and enjoying the outdoors.
Scott took pride in his work and loved mowing lawns to get that satisfaction of a job completed and well done. In his spare time Scott enjoyed watching Me TV, Bonanza, Gun Smoke, all the oldies. He would also watch Mariners baseball and root for the M’s. Collecting coins was an added hobby.
Scott is survived by his wife, Elaine Hissam, of Prosser; two children, Scott Ritchie (Alana) of Richland, and Cheri Angela “Angie” Ritchie (Tommy Foreman) of Pasco; two grandchildren Andrew Ritchie and Maya Foreman; two sisters Lee Ann Butler (Glenn) of Sunnyside, and Becky Scallan (Jim) of Alaska; and one brother Craig Ritchie of Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marlene Ritchie.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to time of the service at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Scott’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
