Shirlene ‘Shirley’ Jones, age 86, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2020, and to be reunited with the love of her life, husband Robert.
Shirlene was born on February 9, 1934, in Marshfield, Missouri, the daughter of Elsie (Richey) and Dyer David Evans. She received her early education in Marshfield and graduated from Prosser High with the Class of 1952. On September 12, 1953, Shirlene Evans married Robert Jones at the Sunnyside First Baptist Church.
Shirlene worked for the U.S. Bank in Prosser for 36 years. When she found time, Shirlene enjoyed Tole painting, golfing and was a member of the Lower Valley Elks (Black Rock Creeks) Women’s Golf Club. She was also a member of the Novella Club and Sunnyside First Baptist Church. During Prosser Community Days, Shirley would model clothes for the local Women’s Club.
She is survived by son Duane M. Jones of Salem, Oregon, step granddaughter, Stacey Mabrey of Sacramento, California, two nieces, Kimberly Raphael of Roscoe, Illinois, Cheryl Kinter of Pullman, and numerous, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Shirlene is preceded in, death by her parents, Elsie and Dyer Evans, husband, Robert Jones (2017), daughter-in-law Mary Jones (2009), step-granddaughter Shannon Rose Mabrey, two sisters, Elizabeth Anderson and Beverly Jean Evans.
There will be no formal service. Inurnment will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Shirlene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.