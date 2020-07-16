Silverio Cano, age 63, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Silverio was born in Yakima to Clemente and Aurora Cano on May 9, 1957. His family lived and worked in the Yakima Valley eventually settling in Sunnyside.
He married Tamra Scull on July 15, 1976 and together they had two children, Christa and Jeremy.
Silverio loved sports and he made sure he was at every one of Jeremy’s sports events, as well as his nieces’ and nephews’ events.
Silverio loved anything to do with cars and motorcycles. He always looked forward to the drag races, antique car shows, hill climbs and time spent with friends tearing a motor apart and putting it back together.
He never missed a Seahawks game even if he had to watch it on the display at the store while I was shopping. We lovingly referred to him as our Master Mechanic and Coach Cano; without his coaching the Seahawks wouldn't be where they are today.
He knew no stranger, loved something about everyone and kept each and every one tucked in his heart for safe keeping. He loved the Cano family gatherings and looked forward to the wonderful food being served.
He loved taking Wiggles, his furry companion, to Pete and Linda's for coffee, to Dr. Lanes office, to the bank, the auto parts store and, of course, Ace Hardware. Everyone enjoyed seeing her and that brought joy to his heart.
Silverio is survived by his wife, Tamra, and children, Christa and Jeremy. His furry pals, Wiggles and Waggie. His sisters, Viola and Janie, his brother Clemente, Jr. His nephew, Adam (Abby) Cano. Nieces, Hope (Jaime) Linder, Liz (Jesse) Arriaga, Marie Guevara. Great--nieces and nephews, Avory and Madison Bell, Maguire Linder, Rikki (Casey) Flores, Shania and Andrew Verduzco, Bella Arriaga, Eli Guevara, Lucas and Isaak Tucker. Great-great-nieces Zoe Flores, Anastasia Martinez and the newest addition, baby Aubrey. His father-in-law George (Bea) Scull, mother-in-law Marge (Bill) DeLorme and many many sisters- and brothers-in-law and all of their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemente and Aurora.
A special thanks goes out to Pete and Linda Johnson for morning coffee and so much more, and Pastor Mike and family and his fellow boot campers from CrossFit. He looked forward to seeing everyone each session and to Rick Verduzco and Jim Bell who he always considered his family and friend. God bless everyone and thank you for all of your kindness over the years.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Silverio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.