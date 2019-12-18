Steve Rowland, a life-long resident of Zillah, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 66.
Steve was born on Dec. 19, 1952 to Fred and Lea Rowland. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Alaska from 1971-1975. He spent those years helping rescue fishermen and boats out at sea. When he finished his military service, he attended Yakima Valley College and became a certified tractor mechanic. He worked on tractors for 30 years until he retired in 2007. On April 14, 1984, he married Laurie Thompson and they welcomed two sons into their lives. As a family, they loved camping, bowling, and playing card games during family gatherings.
Steve loved his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and sons. He often went on fishing trips with his brother. He loved the mountains and looked forward to the family campout each year. He enjoyed spending time with his sons and brother watching NASCAR and football. Steve could often be found with his beloved cat, Chester, sitting by him waiting for his treats. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Steve is survived by his parents, Fred and Lea Rowland; his wife, Laurie Rowland; his sons, Matthew Rowland and Nicholas Rowland (Krista); his grandchildren, Olivia Rowland, Hazel Rowland, Margaret Rowland and Henry Rowland; his brother, Tom Rowland (Cindy); his sister, Janet Foster (Danny); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve was a beloved son, husband, father and grandpa (Oompah).
A memorial service will be held at a future date following cremation. The family is grateful for the condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.
Valley Hills Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
