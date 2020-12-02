Our beloved mother, Susan Joy Pearson, went to be in the arms of her loving Savior on Saturday, November 28.
She was born on May 9, 1949, in Bridger, Montana – the daughter of Florence Agnus Feller and Robert C. Blackburn.
Susan graduated from Granger High School with the Class of 1967. She was a bartender at the Circle Inn Restaurant in Granger. Susan loved horses and crafting.
Susan is survived by three children: Randy Pearson (Aimee) of Prosser, Jason Pearson (Maribel) of Entiat, and Tammy Pearson of Richland. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, siblings Lynn Underwood, Lauretta Halverson and Jody Blackburn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Robert Blackburn.
There will be no formal funeral services.
Those wishing to sign Susan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of cremation services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.