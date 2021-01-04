Sylvester Almaguer, age 67, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Seattle.
Sylvester was born on September 29, 1953, in Mission, Texas, the son of Bruna (Murillo) and Pedro Almaguer.
Sylvester worked for Twin City Food in Prosser for many years and for various farmers throughout the Yakima Valley.
His children and family were the love of his life along with his canine companion, Molly.
Sylvester enjoyed the out of doors and yard work. He will forever be remembered for his wonderful smile, big heart, always joking and kind spirit.
He is survived by his children John David Almaguer of Sunnyside, Sylvester Almaguer Jr. of Prosser, Esther Almaguer of Lynnwood, Cassy Elaine Almaguer of Prosser, and Robbie Johnson of Zillah.
Grandchildren, Ricardo Antonio Romero, Domingo Cruz Romero, Malaki Achilles Almaguer, Ivan Alvarez Almaguer, Anna M. Almaguer, John D. Jr. Almaguer and Bo Almaguer.
Siblings, Hortencia Pacheco and Jerry Almaguer both of Outlook, Amparo Almaguer, Frank Almaguer, Daniel Almaguer, Joel Almaguer, all of Sunnyside.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Bruna M. Almaguer, sister Irene M. Almaguer, brothers Pedro Almaguer, Wally Almaguer, John George Almaguer, Pedro Almaguer Jr., and Jesse Almaguer.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Sylvester’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.