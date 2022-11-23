Tad Nathanial Celius

Tad was born on Dec. 19, 1965 in Yakima, WA and passed away on Oct. 20, 2022. When he was born, he had many health issues. His parents were Robert “Bob” and Lois “Bonnie” Celius.
He was raised in Sunnyside and attended the Sunnyside Christian School until high school when he attended Sunnyside High School graduating with the class of 1984.
After graduating he became a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and worked at Hillcrest Nursing Home for many years. When he could no longer perform the physically demanding aspects of the job he studied to become a Certified Sign Language Interpreter and worked for the Grandview School District.
For the past 30 years he made his home in Mabton, WA. On October 20, 2022 he was involved in a fatal auto accident.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Larry Celius (Marrylee of Zillah). He is survived by two brothers Roger Celius (Nancy) of Denver, Co. and Ron Celius of Prosser, WA. Two sisters Yvonne Huffman of Sunnyside, and Lilly Jane Rattray (Mark) of Edmonds. Tad also has many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
