Terri Suzanne Dalrymple, 52, of Kennewick entered into rest on April 23, 2021.
She was born on May 18, 1968 to Paul and Lois (Brumley) Dalrymple in Sunnyside, Washington where she was raised and educated and lived most of her life until moving to the Tri Cities seven years ago. She worked as a cosmetologist and care giver until unable to work and became a full-time grandmother.
Terri enjoyed being a grandmother of 12. She loved cooking and listening to music of the 80’s. She also enjoyed getting her nails done and cutting hair for family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Terri is survived by her daughter, Paula Padilla and son-in-law Jesse Bernd of Richland; her son, Jaime Padilla of Kennewick; 12 grandchildren; and daughter, Jennifer Dalrymple of Sunnyside. She is also survived by two sisters, Paula Kirk and Lynn Dalrymple and mother, Lois (Brumley) Dalrymple.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Dalrymple.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Prosser Funeral Home.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com
