Theone M. Hammond, beloved ‘Miss Toni,’ 83, of Sunnyside passed away on August 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Toni was a strong, independent woman with a sharp mind, blunt tongue, kind manner, and a heart full of love for others.
Born to Ward and Myrtie Francis on August 12, 1937, she grew up in Naches with her three brothers and sister, Robert, Roger, Richard and Naomi Francis. She graduated Naches High School in 1955, then married Mark (Dusty) Hammond later that December.
After having followed her military husband throughout his different posts in America and Germany, they settled in Sunnyside in 1976. Their marriage ended, but she had been blessed with her son, Mark Hammond, and adopted son, Ward Hammond, as a result of it.
In Sunnyside, Toni began her greatest passion and joy. She established Miss Toni’s Daycare, and dedicated all her time and love to the children that walked though her lace curtained doors. This included two of her grandchildren, Antassia (Tassy) and Mark (Mark Jr.), who from 1998, she raised until their adulthood. She watched her last child in 2016, and spent her final years living with family.
Toni loved pastel slacks with feminine sweaters, fluffy robes, baby animals, lace doilies, flowers, strawberries, fried green tomatoes, and anything Irish. But most of all, she loved “her kids.”
Toni is survived by her son, Mark Hammond, her later adopted son, Royce Bates, her grandchildren Antassia Lain, Mark Hammond, and Anna Hammond; her great grandchildren Ephraim, Noah, Vincent, Dimitri, and Alexandra Lain; her brother Roger and his family, and her brother Richard.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, 7800 Van Belle Road, Sunnyside, Washington.
For those unable to attend in person, there will be a Zoom meeting available. If you would like to be a part of the meeting, please email us at GmaToniFuneral2020@gmail.com, and we will send you the Zoom link.
Those wishing to sign Miss Toni’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.