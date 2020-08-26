Thomas Jacobus Moons was born in Linschoten, Netherlands in 1933.
The second of thirteen children and oldest boy, he worked on the family dairy farm, went to seminary at age 12 for six years, and transitioned to get a degree in automotive engineering.
In 1956, he came with his family to the United States as a refugee through Catholic Relief Services. Originally in Iowa, their entire family eventually relocated to Southern California. It was there he met his future wife. In 1963 he married Ethel Bettencourt who would be at his side until his last day here on Earth.
Soon after their first daughter was born, they moved to Yakima Valley to start a dairy. With bailing wire, hard work and Ethel at his side, they turned a rundown dairy farm into an award-winning business and home for their daughter and two boys.
During this time, Tom was very active in the Dairy Federation, also serving as DHIA president for a term. He kept steadfast in his faith as a Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, he volunteered working with children. He helped first graders learn the computer in the early years of computerization, worked with high schoolers in woodshop, and mentored young boys.
In 1999, Tom and Ethel moved to Edmonds, Wash. Tom would spend the next 20 years watching his grandchildren grow, recruiting more Knights, watching the Sounders, and of course, always tinkering with projects including Christmas mangers for all his children and grandchildren. He never lost his Dutch roots, mischievousness, twinkling smile, and desire to reach out to family and strangers alike.
Within a week of celebrating his 57th wedding anniversary, Tom passed away with his wife at his side. He was called to be with God on Aug. 9 as he was saying the rosary with his wife. We thank God for the blessing he was to us.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel, his 3 children Carolyn (Ed Foster), Brian (Susan), Jonathan, and nine grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. We welcome everyone to watch the live-streamed Mass. The link is Holy Rosary Edmonds YouTube page, https://tinyurl.com/yy58rtll.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Relief Services at support.crs.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.