Tiffany Marie Pascua

Tiffany Maria Pascua, formerly of Sunnyside, was called by her Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She died of natural causes at her Lynnwood home. She was the Associate Director of Development at Bastyr University in Kenmore.
Tiffany was born in Yakima on July 28, 1976, the first child of Sandra and Rey Pascua. She spent her entire life in the Evergreen State. The family lived in Seattle from 1978 to 1986. Her brother Matthew was born in 1980, and the siblings enjoyed a lifetime of adventures, parental love, and mutual support.
Tiffany attended Seattle public schools from 1981 to 1986. An exceptional student, she won scholarships to Math Camp in New England and to Space Camp in Texas.
The family returned to the Yakima Valley in 1986. Tiffany found joy in academics. She served as the unofficial choreographer for the Sunnyside High School varsity cheer squad. She was a Top Ten student for the SHS class of 1994.
Tiffany received an AA degree at Yakima Valley Community College, followed by a B.A. in Psychology at the University of Washington, becoming a fervent Husky.
In 2004, She moved to Seattle where she enjoyed a twenty-year career as a student and employee at Seattle University. She was the Administrative Assistant at the Arrupe Jesuit Community and later earned her Master of Education in Student Development Administration. She then served as a Development Manager for Seattle University beginning in 2006.
At her passing, she was the Associate Development Director at Bastyr, earning the affection and respect of administration, fellow managers, and students.
Tiffany is celebrated and loved by her father, Ray Pascua of Sunnyside, brother Matthew, sister-in-law Berenise Pascua, nieces Natalia and Gabriela of Covington, and Aunt Judy Anderson McBride of Ballard. Also, Aunt Paula and Uncle Dan Lyon and cousins Andrew and Nathan of Virginia, while Aunt Elizabeth Pascua, cousins Alisha and Tom Snyder, Shawna and Paul Frazier and niece Audrey live in Phoenix, Ariz. Elder Leona Gilmore and Aunts Claudia Black and Janna also live in Phoenix.
She was a member of the close knit Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley. She had a special friend in housemate Wendy Hui. Tiffany kept valued personal and professional friendships.
Tiffany always enjoyed a great dessert, attending theatre, dancing and listening to Mariah, and trying on new clothes. She understood the effects of injustice, and always stayed true to herself.
Tiffany is preceded in death by her mom Sandra, Grandparents Ardelle and Arthur Anderson, Grandparents Maria and Pablo Pascua, and cousins, Gary and Doug.
Funeral arrangements were by Stanwood’s Gilbertson Funeral Home.
The funeral mass was held at the St. Ignatius Chapel of Seattle University on March 11. She was interred at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Silavana.
Inquiries at reypascua@hotmail.com.
