A life well lived! Tom Gehlen unexpectedly joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in his heavenly home on December 8, 2021, Tom’s home in Sunnyside, WA.
Born July 3, 1950, to Frank and Fern (Wycoff) Gehlen in Toppenish, Tom was the fourth of seven children and grew up enjoying farm life with his siblings.
Tom attended Garfield Elementary School, Toppenish and St. Paul’s School and Central Catholic High School in Yakima, being in the last graduating class from there. After graduation he was in the Army and spent the most of his time in Germany.
When Tom returned to civilian life, he attended CWU in Ellensburg. He worked for Del Monte Food Corp for a short time and then for St. Vincent de Paul Stores, 1976-2004, as financial officer and later as Director of the St. Vincent de Paul stores in the Yakima Diocese. He worked at Prestige Care in Sunnyside 2006-2018. Tom enjoyed employment that helped and cared for others.
Tom served at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside as a Eucharistic Minister, in grief ministry, and with Hospitality, as well as being on the Pastoral Council for the 15 years. In his endeavor to care for other people, Tom served Nuestra casa as a board member and as an all-around volunteer helping in numerous ways. Tom was a proud associate of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, and he helped the Sisters with many projects. Tom’s public service included being a Sunnyside City Councilman from 2007-2011.
Tom enjoyed being outdoors and liked to fish and camp. He loved to walk in his garden among the flowers and vegetables with his coffee first thing in the morning. He would sit in one of many green areas, read the paper, catch up on news and prepare for his day. It was almost a ritual to sit outside on a summer evening with his wife Theo and many pets. Tom Truly loved and enjoyed his home.
Tom married Theo in January 1991, at his childhood home in Toppenish, blending a family with his son Frankie and Theo’s daughter Rhonda. Tom’s untimely death came three weeks before their 31st wedding anniversary. Their marriage was blessed with happiness and love and companionship.
Tom is survived by his wife Theo, son Frankie and his mother Maricela Prettyman of Kennewick, stepdaughter Rhonda Patnode and stepdaughters Olivia and Miya Patnode of Richland. He is also survived by his sisters Judy (Glen) Shindler of La Canada, CA., Kathy (Skip) Boyd of Gig Harbor, Susan (Chris) Miller of Zillah, brothers Frank (Barbara) Gehlen of Sonora, CA., and Chris (Lisa) Gehlen of Gig Harbor, Aunt Terri Gehlen of Toppenish, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Fern Gehlen, infant son Wesley Scott Gehlen, and brother John Ghehlen
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 6 with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nuestra Casa 906 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside WA 98944.
Tom was surrounded with an aura of goodness. We were blessed to have been a part of his life. Rest well kind gentle soul.
