A Farmer. Loved by as many people as a John Deere combine miles driven.
Tom Gray, born March 25, 1936, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife Lynda, “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen”, of 55 years and their six children, Chris LeNormand, Carrie Roller (Shawn), Tonya Osborne (Craig), Shellynda Michalek (Dan), Rick Gray, Talyn Fields (Bret), and his sister Velma Husted.
He was Papa to 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and loved numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Shelvie and Greta, and siblings Harold, Stan and Shelba.
Tom was born in Prosser, WA and graduated from Goldendale High School. Tom served in the United States Army from 1955-1961. He returned to the Bickleton family farm where he and Lynda raised their six children.
Tom served on the Klickitat County Planning Commission and was awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1973. He was a member of Elks Lodge BPOE 1868 of White Salmon.
Tom enjoyed a good game of golf and any and every sport, and took great pride in the endeavors of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All who had the pleasure of knowing Tom Gray knew that he was a man of great pride, loved his family, friends and farming. He was a hardworking man who was humble, loyal, honest and kind.
We always knew that we were loved and a day will not go by that he will not be missed.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Bickleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alder Creek Pioneer Association, PO Box 116, Bickleton, WA 99322.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.