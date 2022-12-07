Toni Rebecca Lasser was born on October 3, 1942, in Sunnyside, Washington. Toni passed away in Denver, Colorado on November 30, 2022, from natural causes. Toni spent her younger years in Eastern Washington but moved to Seattle in 1967. In 1968 Toni married Robert Lasser and moved to his home in the Greenwood neighborhood of North Seattle.
Toni shared her love with everyone she met. She always had a bright, ready smile and a compliment or kind word ready. Toni hosted family events and volunteered for St. John’s Catholic Church and School, and American Indian Heritage School, among others.
Toni spent her last 5 years in Denver, Colorado, with her daughter Melissa where she moved after her husband’s death. Toni loved to travel and was usually the navigator, be it on a trip from Seattle to Winter Haven, Florida in a 2-door Ford sedan or in the air next to her sister Pat in an airplane. During their 48 years together, Robert and Toni often traveled the country for conferences, visiting family and just being tourists! One of their favorite spots was Lake Quinalt, Washington – a amazing example of the majesty, natural beauty, and splendor provided by the Northwest that they loved.
Toni is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lasser Stockton and her husband, Scott Stockton; grandnephew+, Ronald (Awesome) Riggs; sisters, Pat McWha and Mabel Riggs. Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Vera Barr; husband, Robert E. Lasser; and son, William Lasser.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A memorial will be held in 2023 to celebrate Toni’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in Toni’s name to one of her favorite charities (too many to list): Mercy Ships, Project Smile, or Covenant House.
