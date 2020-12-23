Tonja (Schneider) Bright went home to our Lord on December 11 at age 54.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and stepson David Mitts.
She is survived by her husband David, sons Kenneth Schneider, James Schneider, and Joseph Schneider. Stepchildren that she thought of as her own, Mandy Mitts, Duane Mitts, Arlane Bright, and Ashley Bright.
Also 14 grandkids, her parents Marlene (King) Huddleston, David and JoAnn Schneider. Sisters Sandie Graff, Diane Landers, Kaye Meier, Teresa Hughes, Joell Stanton, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Tonja graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1984 and moved to the Long Beach Peninsula a few years after that. There she held multiple jobs including in a bakery, motel, and elder care facility where she earned her CNA degree.
Tonja loved to sing and dance. While out dancing she met David, whom she had been married to for 31 years. In her husband’s words, “She is the strongest woman I have ever known and was never afraid of putting anyone in their place. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always put her family’s needs before her own.”
She loved being surrounded by family and friends and she always had an open door for anyone in need. Tonja was fiercely loyal to her family and she would tear into anyone who would mess with them. She had a loving heart and invited multiple “foster” kids into her home over the years.
There will be a celebration of life held for friends and family at the Sunnyside Eagles on January 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.
