Tracy James

Tracy Michelle Senter-Sternitzky age 54, died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington on Monday October 18, 2021.
Tracy was born on September 19, 1967, in Sacramento, California to parents Edgar and Norma Jean Straka-Senter. She graduated high school in 1984 in Sacramento. Tracy moved to central Oregon and lived there for 20 years and raised her two sons and continued to raise them when they moved to Richland, Washington in 2000. When Tracy moved to Richland, she began working out at ATG-Handford for 3 years. She then began to become a caregiver to help with the needs of her parents.
Tracy was a caring family-oriented person and while she worked at Hanford, she met Jimmie Sternitzky and became friends and dated then went separate ways. In 2015 they reconnected again and got married on February 14, 2021, in Benton City, Washington.
Tracy is survived by her husband Jimmie Sternitzky of Connell and their two dogs Toby and KatieLynn. Her parents Edgar and Norma of Richland. Siblings are Shari and Steven White of Kennewick, Andrew Senter of Benton City, Mitchell Senter of Kennewick. Two sons David and Nathan and three grandkids of Florida. Father-in-law Theoran & Linnie Sternitzky of Spokane Valley, Brother in laws: Lester & Carol Hudson of Yakima, Ray & Nancy Sternitzky of Toutle, Wa. Sister in laws: Mark & Shannon Pierce-Murphy, Teri Hudson, Kim Sternitzky of Yakima, and Roseanne Theriaque of Bremerton.
Tracy is preceded in death by her father-in-law Don Pierce of Mabton, and their two dogs Brother and Alfie.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 6, 2021, at the Prosser VFW at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Benton County ASPCA as she loved animals.
