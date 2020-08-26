Ulin ‘Don’ Devere Pierce

On Friday Aug. 21, 2020, Don passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
Don was born in Keystone, South Dakota to Harold and Hazel Pierce. His parents moved him and his siblings to Clatskanie, Oregon and that is where he received his education. In 1952 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War for four years. When he retired from the Navy, he joined the National Guard in Alaska up until the time he was injured and could no longer work. He would call Alaska home for over twenty years and be a father to six kids. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family.
In the early 1970s he moved to Mabton. It is in Mabton that he would meet his wife Sandra Pierce. They both were active members in the Mabton community by building a float, volunteering for the food bank, and helped fundraise for organizations that needed help.
Don was an active member in the Lower Valley Honor Guard. He was very passionate about veterans getting the funeral that they deserved. He fundraised to make sure that the Veterans Monument in Grandview became a reality.
In 2017, Don moved to Spokane to be close to his daughter and grandson, Clayton. When he was diagnosed with Dementia, he would call Cornerstone Memory Care facility home in Spokane until the time of his death.
Don is survived by his children: Lucy Brown and Robert Pierce of Anchorage, Alaska; Rosemary Ahtuangaruak of Nuiqsut, Alaska; Dawn Igtanloc of Barrow, Alaska; Dusty Ross of Fontana, California, Shannon Pierce-Murphy of Spokane Valley, Wash. and his special nephews, Lester Hudson of Yakima and Jimmie Sternitzky of Benton City. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Pierce; siblings, Rosemary Clifford, Harold Pierce, and Lillian Pierce, and son, Stephen Ningeok.
Graveside Services will be held at Grandview Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 29, 2020. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
