Valerie Lyle (Sowers) Biehl passed away June 29, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Valerie was born November 20, 1952, as the fourth daughter of Jim and Ida Sowers, in Sunnyside, WA.
She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1971.
She and Tom Biehl were married on October 7, 1972, and together they had six children: Nathaniel (1973), Rebekah (1975), Daniel (1978), Johanna (1981), Caleb (1985), Abigail (1990). Having a big family, homeschooling the kids, loving a workaholic husband, and being responsible for lots of pets, made Valerie a very busy parent and homemaker.
She genuinely loved people and animals, especially horses and dogs.
Valerie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Tom Biehl, and her children Nate (Dana) Biehl, Rebekah (Andy) Padgham, Dan (Angie) Biehl, Johanna (Todd) Sharpe, Caleb (Shayla) Biehl, Abigail (Thomas) Hatch, and her twenty living grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters: Dantha Cole, Linda Desmarais and Karla Berglee.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ida Sowers, and a very special infant granddaughter, Luna Lael Hatch.
Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the East Prosser Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Remnant House, 5305 Hicks Road in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Valerie’s online memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
