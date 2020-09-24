Velma Johnson Sills

Velma Johnson Sills

On August 31, 2020, Velma Johnson Sills, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 84.

Velma was born in Clearfield, South Dakota and came out west with her family to settle in Sunnyside. She was the second to youngest of nine children.

She married Gary Sills in 1956. She has one daughter, Debra Poth and her husband, Jeff. Grandchildren are Michael, Matthew, Jody and Justin and has 4 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial will be Saturday, September 26, at 1 p.m. at Flintofts Chapel in Issaquah. In lieu of flowers, Velma had requested donations to Hospice.

