Vern Burger

Our dad, Vern Calvin Burger, 95, a longtime Sunnyside resident, joined our mom at the gates of heaven April 26, 2019.
He was born April 17, 1924, in Greycliff, Mont., to Percy and Ora (Lyons) Burger. Dad spent his early years in Livingston, Mont., before he and his family moved to Washington when he was 13 years old.
He married Bernice Woody on Nov. 7, 1945, and they made their home in Sunnyside. Dad worked at Hanford Nuclear Reservation as a carpenter for many years, retiring in 1986.
Dad enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling with his family. He and our mom traveled extensively in the U.S. over the years. He will be fondly remembered for his telling of great stories, whistling, and for his ability to “fix anything.”
Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, his parents, and by two older brothers, Preston and Erwin Burger, two infant sisters and an infant brother.
Vern is survived by his son, Richard, and his wife, Frances, and their son, Hans, and his wife Loewyn; son, Dan; daughter, Kathy; and daughter, Sara Thomas, and her husband, Alan, all of Grandview; granddaughter Ivy Weets and her husband, Kirk, and their children, Marlee, Maeve and Ike of Sunnyside; and granddaughter, Taylor Smith and her husband, Josh, and their daughter Ellie of Prosser.
A private service took place for the family at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home of Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Lower Valley Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
