Vicente Rodriguez Rodriguez, 84, passed away on July 29, 2022, in Gig Harbor. He was born April 19, 1938, in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Francisco Rodriguez and Felipa Rodriguez Rodriguez. He was one of nine children.
In 1961 Vicente met his loving wife to be, Manuela, whom he married on June 23, 1962, at the Sunnyside Catholic Church. Their loving relationship and solid friendship forged in a love story lasting 52 years.
Vicente’s work experience began as a farmworker, and he ended his career at La Tejanita Bakery after many years of hard work and dedication.
Vicente and Manuela’s home has been the venue for countless family gatherings. Family members traveled from far and wide for a traditional Thanksgiving holiday or legendary bingo tournament at the Rodriguez’s. This morning we bid farewell to a brother, friend, a husband, a father, and a grandfather.
Vicente will always be remembered for his creative tinkering, be it a unique home improvement or a toy for the grandchildren, his love for the Seahawks, and most of all, the precious time he spent laughing and playing with his grandchildren.
Those he leaves behind and who will forever cherish him and his memory are, his siblings, Armando Rodriguez, Rolando Rodriguez, Maria R. Castilleja (Morena), and Ruben Rodriguez; his children, Rogelio Rodriguez, his five children, and grandchildren of nine; Veronica Rodriguez Bailey, her husband, Troy, her two children and three grandchildren; and Vicente (Joy) Rodriguez Jr, his seven children, and twelve grandchildren. Vicente will also be remembered by a number of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and a large community of friends.
Vicente is preceded in death by his loving wife, Manuela Rodriguez; son, George Luis Rodriguez; sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Evangelina (Eva) Flores, Felipa R Manceas, and Agripina Sanchez; and his parents.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, WA.
Those wishing to sign Vicente’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
