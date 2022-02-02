Victor R. Campos, 92 passed on Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunnyside.
Victor was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Parota Herrera, Colima Mexico. Victor and his wife of 52 years came to the state of Washington in 1980. Victor worked at St. Michelle Winery for 20 years, from where he retired from. Victor’s passion was playing the violin. For more than half of his life, he did what he loved the most, which was being part of a mariachi band. For many years Victor volunteered every Monday to go with a group of friends to play at the nursing home.
Victor is survived by his wife Petra Campos, along with his children: Gerardo Campos, Victor Manuel Campos, Anna Lilia Campos, Ricardo Campos, Jennie Rojas, Victor Alfonso Campos, and Jose Luis Campos. Victor is also survived by 29 grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren.
Victor is preceded in death by his son Nicolas Campos, parents Nicolas Campos, Avelina Renteria, and three brothers.
Victor will be missed by many.
Viewing was held at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Sunnyside on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Victor online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
