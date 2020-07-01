Victoriana F. Vigil, 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Victoriana was born on December 23, 1932, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, the daughter of Nazaria (Villanueva) and Francisco Fraga. She received her elementary education in Mexico.
During her working career, Victoriana was a farm worker and caregiver. Victoriana enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and was an animal lover.
She was a member of the Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church in Mabton and was an active member of the Guadalupana Group until her health no longer allowed her to.
Victoriana is survived by children, Victoria Hernandez of Mabton, Maria Zamarron (Elizer) of Hermiston, Oregon, Antero Vigil (Jean) of Bellingham, and Sylvester Vigil (Robin) of Rockford, Illinois. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 37, plus one on the way, great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Sylbing, Gabino Fraga, Antonio Fraga, Rufugio Fraga, Damien Fraga, Felibeto Fraga, Francisco Fraga, Paulino Fraga, Portfira Fraga and Felipa Fraga.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Nazaria and Francisco Fraga, husband Jose Ascencion Vigil, three sons Louis Vigil, Rafael Vigil and Lucio Vigil, daughter, Maria Vigil, brother Alejo Fraga, sister Tayde Fraga and daughter-in-law, Dora Vigil.
Victoriana’s family would like to send a special thank you to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and care given to their mom.
Viewing and visitation were held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral Service were held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Victoriana’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
