Vincente Reyes Acevedo Jr.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, our lives will never be the same because our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend Vicente Reyes Acevedo Jr. went to be in the arms with his Savior.
Vicente was born on August 15, 1976, in Michoacán, Mexico the son of Cricelia (Acevedo) and Vicente Reyes.
Vicente worked as a welder. He was an AAU Coach for ten years for the Grandview G-Town Dawgs. He loved watching playbacks of his son’s games. Vicente was a very competitive and excellent billiard and chess player.
His proudest accomplishments were teaching his sons hands-on construction projects and everyday survival skills besides putting in an honest day’s work. His sons were his pride and joy and he cherish time they had together.
Vicente is survived by his sons, Adrian Felipe Reyes, Vicente Reyes III, and Abel Joseph Pasillas. He is also survived by his parents, Cricelia and Vicente Reyes. Siblings Maria Elena Maldonado, Linda Lopez, Josie Reyes Stafford, Maria S. Reyes, Verenice Reyes, Hugo Reyes, Joanna Ruiz, and Victor Reyes.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Felipe Reyes, grandparents, Rita Mendoza, Jose Acevedo, Soccoro Garibay, and Jesus Reyes.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Vicente’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
